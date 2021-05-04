VAULT Market Cap Reaches $3.85 Million (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $3,260.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $9.96 or 0.00017960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00274649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.01158174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00752118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,555.73 or 1.00199810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,693 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.