SONO 1-Day Volume Tops $163.00 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $28,828.58 and $163.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,444.98 or 1.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00040945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $808.67 or 0.01458507 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $382.30 or 0.00689505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010339 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00343975 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.54 or 0.00210191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004639 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

