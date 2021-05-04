Alpha Omega Group Inc. Buys Shares of 32,934 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT accounts for 0.4% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $723,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 104.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $257.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

