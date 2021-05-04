Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Position Lessened by Alpha Omega Group Inc.

Alpha Omega Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 6.7% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 642.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 116,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 81,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.