JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. 2,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

