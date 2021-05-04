GamyFi Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $1.98 Million (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 44.8% lower against the US dollar. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004428 BTC on major exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $116,291.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00274649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $642.15 or 0.01158174 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00752118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,555.73 or 1.00199810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,850,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,063 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

