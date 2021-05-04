Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $20.12. Harsco shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 4,596 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
