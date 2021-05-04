Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Shares Gap Up to $18.83

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $20.12. Harsco shares last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 4,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Harsco by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harsco by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

