Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.89). Zymeworks reported earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($3.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($4.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $16,541,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after buying an additional 333,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,017. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

