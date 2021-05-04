PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.59

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59, with a volume of 570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after buying an additional 977,858 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 900,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after purchasing an additional 54,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

