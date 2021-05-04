Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.18

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.84.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.
Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
