Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.18

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 4798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

