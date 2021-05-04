Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.39

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $183.39 and last traded at $182.78, with a volume of 2889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after purchasing an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

