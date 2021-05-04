WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 9,854 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $78,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,367,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

