ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.680-3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

OGS stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

