Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Cerner by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $63.11 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.84.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CERN. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

