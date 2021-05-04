Covetrus (CVET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,756 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.