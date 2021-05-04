ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.
Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
