ENGlobal (ENG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.45%.

Shares of ENGlobal stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. 272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,331,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $88.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.70 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

In other ENGlobal news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

