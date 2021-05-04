Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $25.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $628.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $263.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $620.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.62. ASML Holding has a one year low of $275.96 and a one year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.