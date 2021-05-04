Hefren Tillotson Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 17.9% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $79,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after acquiring an additional 388,677 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Insight Financial Services now owns 67,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. The company had a trading volume of 56,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

