STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

STE stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.33. 2,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,225. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.