Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 811 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,378. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $197.13 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.13. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

