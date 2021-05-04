Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $71.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

