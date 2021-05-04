Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

