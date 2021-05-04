Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $63.52

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Greif alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.