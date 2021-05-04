Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LTRN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

