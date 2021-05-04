Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Kyocera stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 10,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Kyocera Company Profile
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
