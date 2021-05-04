Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Kyocera stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.36. 10,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,833. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $51.14 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyocera will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

