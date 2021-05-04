JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

