East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $11,610,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

