Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.