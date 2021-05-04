Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.