Probity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,178 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $293.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.53. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

