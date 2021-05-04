Probity Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,042 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory raised its position in shares of The Southern by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

