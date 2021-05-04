Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Up 36.7% in April

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. 2,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,354. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

