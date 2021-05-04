JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 34.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,791,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 238,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,005,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $67.75. 46,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $69.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6314 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

