Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRSX traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 13,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,975. The company has a market cap of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

FRSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis raised their target price on Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. It develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. The company offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net Protect, a cellular-based V2X solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers, etc.

