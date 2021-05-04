Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the March 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Schneider National by 236.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at $920,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 1,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,099. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

