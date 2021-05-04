Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $115.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

