Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

