Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $55.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EGLE. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $557.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.28. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

