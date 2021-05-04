DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 245,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000.

Shares of SLY opened at $96.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

