Nord/LB Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.70 ($98.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €64.16 ($75.49).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Tuesday, reaching €55.24 ($64.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.36.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.