Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

Provident Financial stock traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 239.60 ($3.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 262.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.04. The company has a market cap of £607.66 million and a P/E ratio of 16.63. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.70 ($1.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

