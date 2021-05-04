Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

