Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $74.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,519 shares in the company, valued at $890,361.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,516 shares of company stock valued at $20,661,841. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $92,803,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 260,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.25. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

