Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,720 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Baidu worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $204.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.72. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

