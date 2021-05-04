Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $67.28 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,740 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,534,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,604,000 after buying an additional 262,815 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 8.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

