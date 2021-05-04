SmartFinancial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $361.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.81.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

