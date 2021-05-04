Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99.

