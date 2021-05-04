Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 104,351 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,351 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $175.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

