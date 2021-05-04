Swarthmore Group Inc. Buys Shares of 18,400 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Swarthmore Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

