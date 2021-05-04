Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day moving average of $197.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

